Ariana Grande Sings 'Break Free' at 'One Love Manchester' (Video)

Ariana Grande hits the stage in a sweatshirt and jeans for her performance at the One Love Manchester benefit concert held at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday (June 4) in Manchester, England.

The 23-year-old singer was welcomed to the stage by her manager Scooter Braun and she kicked off her set at the concert with “Be Alright” before segueing into “Break Free.”

LIVE STREAM VIDEO: Watch the full concert online now!

Ariana will be making appearances throughout the concert and singing with a lot of the guest artists. Make sure to see the full set list!