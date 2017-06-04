Ariana Grande Sings 'My Everything' with Children's Choir at One Love Manchester (Video)

The most touching moment of the night at Ariana Grande‘s One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday (June 4) was when she was joined on stage by a children’s choir to perform her song “My Everything.”

A young girl kicked off the performance by singing lead and then Ari joined the choir and held the little girl’s hand throughout the song.

The girl started to cry and if you don’t shed a tear as well, we need to check your pulse.

