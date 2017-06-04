Ariana Grande Sings 'One Last Time' Surrounded by 'One Love Manchester' Guest Artists (Video)

Ariana Grande brought out all of the guest artists from the One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday (June 4) to join her in singing “One Last Time” to close out the night.

The 23-year-old singer belted out her hit song while celeb friends like Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and Niall Horan danced in the background.

This wasn’t the last song of the show though as Ariana came out on stage alone for an emotional encore of the song “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz.

Watch the video below!