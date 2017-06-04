Ariana Grande Sings 'Over the Rainbow' to End One Love Manchester Concert

Ariana Grande closed out the One Love Manchester concert on Sunday (June 4) by performing an emotional rendition of the classic song “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from the movie The Wizard of Oz!

The 23-year-old singer got her start on Broadway and she is a musical theatre lover, so it’s no surprise that she performed the song as her encore.

There were so many highlights during the concert, but one of the most emotional moments had to be when Ariana joined a children’s choir to perform her song “My Everything,” the title track off her second album.