Top Stories
'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Sun, 04 June 2017 at 6:19 pm

Ariana Grande Sings 'Over the Rainbow' to End One Love Manchester Concert

Ariana Grande Sings 'Over the Rainbow' to End One Love Manchester Concert

Ariana Grande closed out the One Love Manchester concert on Sunday (June 4) by performing an emotional rendition of the classic song “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from the movie The Wizard of Oz!

The 23-year-old singer got her start on Broadway and she is a musical theatre lover, so it’s no surprise that she performed the song as her encore.

There were so many highlights during the concert, but one of the most emotional moments had to be when Ariana joined a children’s choir to perform her song “My Everything,” the title track off her second album.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: BBC
Posted to: Ariana Grande, One Love Manchester Benefit

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West may be designing a Calabasas high school's new jerseys - TMZ
  • The first few details of 13 Reasons Why season 2 have been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanessa Williams, 54, shows off her killer bikini bod - Wetpaint
  • T.J. Miller breaks his silence on leaving Silicon Valley - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sarah Palin is slamming Kathy Griffin - Gossip Cop