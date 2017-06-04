Ariana Grande's Manager Says Manchester Benefit Will Go On 'With Greater Purpose' Following London Attacks

Despite the horrific attacks on the London Bridge this weekend, the One Love Manchester benefit concert will continue as planned.

Ariana Grande‘s manager, Scooter Braun, took to Twitter where he posted a statement about how important it is to them and the rest of the performers lineup to go on with the show.

“After the events last night in London, and those in Manchester just two weeks ado, we feel a sense of responsibility to honor those lost, injured and affected,” Scooter wrote. “We plant to honor them with courage, bravery, and defiance in the face of fear. Today’s One Love manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater purpose.”

“We must not be afraid, and in tribute to all those affected here and around the world, we will bring our voices together and sing loudly,” he continued. “I am pleased to say we have the full support of Greater Manchester police and the government and are assured the safety of all those attending is the highest priority.”

He added, “All artists involved have been unwavering in their support this morning and are determined to carry on with the show. We ask the strong city of Manchester and the world to join us in making a statement that hatred and hatred and fear will never win. Today we stand together. Thank you.”

In case you missed it, see Ariana‘s statement about the London attacks too.