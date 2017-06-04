Ariana Grande's 'One Love Manchester' Benefit Concert - Full Performers Lineup!

Ariana Grande will return to the stage in Manchester today (June 4) for the One Love Manchester benefit concert to help raise money for the victims and their families of the horrific bombing at her concert a few weeks ago.

She’s enlisted some of her good friends – some very big names in the music industry – to perform at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground.

Performers include Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and more.

Proceeds from tickets, which sold out in minutes, will go toward the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund” set up by the Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross.

The concert will stream live on a number of places and will also air live on Freeform starting around 2pm ET, and then a one-hour highlights show will air on ABC after the NBA Finals game.

Click inside to see the full performer lineup for One Love Manchester…

One Love Manchester Performers

Ariana Grande

Katy Perry

Justin Bieber

Coldplay

Miley Cyrus

Pharrell Williams

Black Eyed Peas

Take That

Niall Horan

Little Mix

Robbie Williams