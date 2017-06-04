Ariana Grande's 'One Love Manchester' Concert Raises Millions

Ariana Grande‘s One Love Manchester benefit concert was not only entertaining, but it was a major success in terms of raising money.

The British Red Cross confirmed that over $12 million has been raised for the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund” so far – $2.5 million alone during the three-hour benefit via text and online donations.

Ariana also just re-released her song “One Last Time ” as a charity single. Get it on iTunes now!

All net ticket proceeds go directly to the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund,” which was set up by the Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross, in aid of grieving families and victims of the horrific attack.