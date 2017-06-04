Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Have Reportedly 'Gotten Even Closer' After Baby Lea's Birth

It sounds like bliss for new parents Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk.

The 42-year-old actor and 32-year-old model are reportedly enjoying time with their two-month-old daughter, Lea, these days, despite his busy work schedule.

“Irina and the baby are doing wonderful. She has her mom in town since the baby was born helping her out,” a source told E! News. “Bradley is in touch with Irina numerous times a day. It’s hard for him to be apart from his new baby when he has to work. They FaceTime all the time when Bradley can’t be there and working his crazy hours.”

He’s currently busy filming A Star is Born with Lady Gaga.

“Bradley and Irina as a couple are doing really good and have gotten even closer since the baby was born,” the source added. “More kids would likely be in the future. They are in love with Lea.”

The insider also said, “Only a limited number of people have seen the baby. They want to protect her as much as they can from the media.”

Pictured below: Bradley and Irina have a date night out at Giorgio Baldi restaurant on Saturday evening (June 3) in Santa Monica, Calif.