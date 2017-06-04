Top Stories
Charli XCX & Tove Lo Take the Stage at Governors Ball (Video)

Charli XCX brought down the house at the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival!

The 24-year-old “Boom Clap” singer showed off her style as she belted out her hits at Randall’s Island on Friday (June 2) in New York City.

She also performed “Lipgloss,” her fun collaboration with Chicago rapper CupcakKe.

Charli was joined by Tove Lo, who took the stage as well and performed some of her own tracks, including “Habits (Stay High).”

“Aaah the FEELS!!!” Tove captioned the Instagram video below. “Thank you @govballnyc ❤ you gave our new drummer @hovis an epic welcome 🙌 @gustavwv @callmesalo.”

That same day, the two stepped out for the NYLON + NYLON Guys Celebrate the Music Issue at House of Vans Brooklyn.

Watch below if you couldn’t make it to the show!

A post shared by Tove Lo (@tovelo) on

Click inside to watch Charli perform “Lipgloss”…

@cupcakkeafreakk joined @charli_xcx at #GovBallNYC and made it stop raining 💄

A post shared by Stereogum (@stereogum) on

Photos: Getty
