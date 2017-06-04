Coldplay's Chris Martin Sings 'Don't Look Back in Anger' to Ariana Grande at 'One Love Manchester' (Videos)

Coldplay performed a couple of songs at the One Love Manchester benefit concert held at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday (June 4) in Manchester, England.

Front man Chris Martin was joined by Ariana Grande for a duet of Oasis‘ “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” which he dedicated to her.

Coldplay also sang “Fix You,” “Viva La Vida” and “Something Just Like This” before Chris later joined Oasis on stage for their performance.

Watch Coldplay and Ariana sing “Don’t Look Back in Anger” below!



Chris Martin Sings “Don’t Look Back in Anger”

Coldplay Performs “Fix You” at One Love Manchester