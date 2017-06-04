Top Stories
'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Sun, 04 June 2017 at 5:25 pm

Coldplay's Chris Martin Sings 'Don't Look Back in Anger' to Ariana Grande at 'One Love Manchester' (Videos)

Coldplay's Chris Martin Sings 'Don't Look Back in Anger' to Ariana Grande at 'One Love Manchester' (Videos)

Coldplay performed a couple of songs at the One Love Manchester benefit concert held at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday (June 4) in Manchester, England.

Front man Chris Martin was joined by Ariana Grande for a duet of Oasis‘ “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” which he dedicated to her.

Coldplay also sang “Fix You,” “Viva La Vida” and “Something Just Like This” before Chris later joined Oasis on stage for their performance.

Watch Coldplay and Ariana sing “Don’t Look Back in Anger” below!


Chris Martin Sings “Don’t Look Back in Anger”

Click inside to watch Coldplay perform “Fix You” too…


Coldplay Performs “Fix You” at One Love Manchester
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Ariana Grande, Chris Martin, Coldplay, One Love Manchester Benefit

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West may be designing a Calabasas high school's new jerseys - TMZ
  • The first few details of 13 Reasons Why season 2 have been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanessa Williams, 54, shows off her killer bikini bod - Wetpaint
  • T.J. Miller breaks his silence on leaving Silicon Valley - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sarah Palin is slamming Kathy Griffin - Gossip Cop