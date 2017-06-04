Drew Barrymore Does Her Makeup On The NYC Subway Too

Drew Barrymore is just your average commuter – she sometimes does her makeup on the go too.

The 42-year-old actress recently posted an Instagram photo of herself putting on mascara while riding the subway in the Big Apple.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Drew Barrymore

“#commuterbeauty for all us girls on the go @thenewstand at Columbuscircirlcle hub and at a local ferrys to be determined hold please and thank you,” she captioned the pic.

Drew is busy promoting her new magazine Flower Press and was spotted handing copies out to commuters on Friday (June 2) in New York City.

MORE: 10 Celebs Who Ride the Subway With the Rest Of Us