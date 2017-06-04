Fifth Harmony Performs 'Down' at KTUphoria 2017 - Watch!

The ladies of Fifth Harmony strike a sexy pose as they arrive at 103.5 KTU’s KTUphoria 2017 music event on Saturday (June 3) at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York.

The four girls – Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane, and Normani Kordei – hit the stage during the event to perform their new hit song “Down”!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Fifth Haarmony

Joining Fifth Harmony at the event included fellow musical performers Daya, Jason Derulo, and the Backstreet Boys.

Watch Fifth Harmony‘s performance of “Down” below!

15+ pictures inside of the the stars at the event…