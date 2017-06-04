Top Stories
London Under Attack, Celebs Send Prayers - Read Tweets

Ariana Grande Visits Bombing Victims at Manchester Hospital

Demi Lovato Slams Kathy Griffin Without Naming Her

Kelsey Grammer Has Some Advice for Kathy Griffin (Video)

Sun, 04 June 2017

Fifth Harmony Performs 'Down' at KTUphoria 2017 - Watch!

The ladies of Fifth Harmony strike a sexy pose as they arrive at 103.5 KTU’s KTUphoria 2017 music event on Saturday (June 3) at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York.

The four girls – Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane, and Normani Kordei – hit the stage during the event to perform their new hit song “Down”!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Fifth Haarmony

Joining Fifth Harmony at the event included fellow musical performers Daya, Jason Derulo, and the Backstreet Boys.

Watch Fifth Harmony‘s performance of “Down” below!

fifth harmony get down at ktuphoria01
fifth harmony get down at ktuphoria02
fifth harmony get down at ktuphoria03
fifth harmony get down at ktuphoria04
fifth harmony get down at ktuphoria05
fifth harmony get down at ktuphoria06
fifth harmony get down at ktuphoria07
fifth harmony get down at ktuphoria08
fifth harmony get down at ktuphoria09
fifth harmony get down at ktuphoria10
fifth harmony get down at ktuphoria11
fifth harmony get down at ktuphoria12
fifth harmony get down at ktuphoria13
fifth harmony get down at ktuphoria14
fifth harmony get down at ktuphoria15
fifth harmony get down at ktuphoria16
fifth harmony get down at ktuphoria17

Photos: Getty
