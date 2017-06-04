Sun, 04 June 2017 at 3:55 pm
Is Kanye West Designing High School Jerseys Now?
- Kanye West met with school officials at Calabasas High School and is interested in designing the school’s jerseys – TMZ
- Model Ashley Graham is now being body-shamed for losing weight. What? – Wetpaint
- Another member of Fifth Harmony is doing some solo projects on the side – Just Jared Jr
- Carey Mulligan may be expecting another child – Lainey Gossip
- The Top Gun sequel now has a title – The Hollywood Reporter
