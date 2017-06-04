James Van Der Beek Gets Weird in 'Room 104' Trailer - Watch Now!

The first look at the upcoming HBO show Room 104 has been released!

Room 104 – created by Jay and Mark Duplass – follows the stories of characters who get weird in the motel room.

Checking into Room 104 are stars like James Van Der Beek, Mae Whitman, Amy Landecker, Orlando Jones, Nat Wolff, Karan Soni, Poorna Jagannathan, and Sarah Hay.



Room 104 premieres on HBO on Friday, July 28.

Watch the teaser below!



Room 104: Official Tease (HBO)