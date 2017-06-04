Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Spend the Afternoon with Their Kids - See the Pics!
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are spending the weekend as a family!
The cute couple shared some pics on Instagram as they enjoyed an afternoon of fun in the pool with their kids.
Jen and Alex shared a cute pic of them in the pool as they posed with her 9-year-old twins – Max and Emme – and his daughters – Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9.
Jen and Alex have been dating since March and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala back in May.
