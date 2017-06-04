Top Stories
'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Ariana Grande Sings 'My Everything' with Children's Choir at One Love Manchester (Video)

Ariana Grande Sings 'My Everything' with Children's Choir at One Love Manchester (Video)

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Sun, 04 June 2017 at 7:22 pm

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Spend the Afternoon with Their Kids - See the Pics!

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Spend the Afternoon with Their Kids - See the Pics!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are spending the weekend as a family!

The cute couple shared some pics on Instagram as they enjoyed an afternoon of fun in the pool with their kids.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

Jen and Alex shared a cute pic of them in the pool as they posed with her 9-year-old twins – Max and Emme – and his daughters – Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9.

Jen and Alex have been dating since March and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala back in May.

Happy Sunday everybody!! #sundayfunday 💙💙💙💙💙💙

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Click inside to see a sweet new pic of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez inside…

Happy Sunday! #downtime (📷: Ana Carballosa/@lacarba)

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alex Rodriguez, Celebrity Kids, Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West may be designing a Calabasas high school's new jerseys - TMZ
  • The first few details of 13 Reasons Why season 2 have been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanessa Williams, 54, shows off her killer bikini bod - Wetpaint
  • T.J. Miller breaks his silence on leaving Silicon Valley - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sarah Palin is slamming Kathy Griffin - Gossip Cop