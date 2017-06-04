Julia Roberts Heads Home After a Long Day of Work

Top Stories
Sun, 04 June 2017 at 7:30 am

Julia Roberts makes her way out of a photo shoot late Friday afternoon (June 2) in Malibu, Calif.

The 49-year-old actress went comfy in a chic bomber jacket, sunglasses, and jeans as she headed home after a long day on set.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julia Rerts

Earlier this week, it was announced that HBO has officially picked up Julia‘s upcoming new show Today Will Be Different.

The show “tells the story of Eleanor Flood, who wakes up determined to be her best self — but then life happens. Taking place over a single day, it’s a portrait of one woman’s fumbling but valiant attempt to navigate the perils and grace of modern life,” according to THR.
