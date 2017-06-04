Top Stories
Kelsey Grammer Has Some Advice for Kathy Griffin (Video)

Kelsey Grammer Has Some Advice for Kathy Griffin (Video)

Sun, 04 June 2017 at 6:30 am

Julianne Moore & Husband Bart Freundlich Chat it Up in NYC

Julianne Moore & Husband Bart Freundlich Chat it Up in NYC

Julianne Moore and her husband Bart Freundlich made a rare public appearance in the Big Apple.

The 56-year-old Crazy, Stupid, Love actress and the 47-year-old film director enjoyed a walk together on Friday (June 2) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julianne Moore

They looked engaged in conversation as they strolled.

Julianne kept it casual in a loose navy blue ensemble paired with slip-on sandals, pink-rimmed shades, and a maroon-colored purse.

The day before, Julianne posed at the top of the Empire State Building to honor National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Check out the video she shared on Instagram below!

Don’t miss Julianne in Kingsman: The Golden Circle when it hits theaters on September 22.

On top of the Empire State Building! 103rd floor ❤️ @hungvanngo @marcusrfrancis

A post shared by Julianne Moore (@juliannemoore) on

Just Jared on Facebook
julianne moore and husband bart freundlich chat it up in nyc 01
julianne moore and husband bart freundlich chat it up in nyc 02
julianne moore and husband bart freundlich chat it up in nyc 03
julianne moore and husband bart freundlich chat it up in nyc 04
julianne moore and husband bart freundlich chat it up in nyc 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Bart Freundlich, Julianne Moore

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West may be designing a Calabasas high school's new jerseys - TMZ
  • The first few details of 13 Reasons Why season 2 have been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanessa Williams, 54, shows off her killer bikini bod - Wetpaint
  • T.J. Miller breaks his silence on leaving Silicon Valley - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sarah Palin is slamming Kathy Griffin - Gossip Cop