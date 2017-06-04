Julianne Moore & Husband Bart Freundlich Chat it Up in NYC

Julianne Moore and her husband Bart Freundlich made a rare public appearance in the Big Apple.

The 56-year-old Crazy, Stupid, Love actress and the 47-year-old film director enjoyed a walk together on Friday (June 2) in New York City.

They looked engaged in conversation as they strolled.

Julianne kept it casual in a loose navy blue ensemble paired with slip-on sandals, pink-rimmed shades, and a maroon-colored purse.

The day before, Julianne posed at the top of the Empire State Building to honor National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Check out the video she shared on Instagram below!

Don’t miss Julianne in Kingsman: The Golden Circle when it hits theaters on September 22.