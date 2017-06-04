Justin Bieber Performs 'Cold Water' At One Love Manchester Benefit

Justin Bieber gets the audience to sing along with him during the One Love Manchester benefit concert today (June 4) in Manchester, England.

The multi-talented singer performed his hit song, “Cold Water” with them all, after a speech about fighting evil in the world.

“Fight evil with good, fight evil with love…don’t fight evil with more evil,” Justin said on stage.

