'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Sun, 04 June 2017 at 4:53 pm

Justin Bieber Performs 'Cold Water' At One Love Manchester Benefit

Justin Bieber gets the audience to sing along with him during the One Love Manchester benefit concert today (June 4) in Manchester, England.

The multi-talented singer performed his hit song, “Cold Water” with them all, after a speech about fighting evil in the world.

“Fight evil with good, fight evil with love…don’t fight evil with more evil,” Justin said on stage.

Check out a snippet of his performance below and stay tuned for the full video soon!
