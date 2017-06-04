Top Stories
Kelsey Grammer Has Some Advice for Kathy Griffin (Video)

Sun, 04 June 2017 at 10:50 am

Justin Theroux Touches Down in L.A. Before 'Leftovers' Finale

Are you ready for the big season three finale of The Leftovers tonight?!

Star Justin Theroux was spotted making his way through LAX Airport on Friday (June 2) in Los Angeles.

He’s gearing up for the big final episode, titled “The Book of Nora.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Theroux

HBO hasn’t released a ton of information, but here’s the episode description: “Nothing is answered. Everything is answered. And then it ends.”

Catch Justin in The Leftovers season three finale TONIGHT, June 4 @ 9PM on HBO. You can see some stills from the episode below too!
Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Ben King/HBO
Justin Theroux, Television, The Leftovers

