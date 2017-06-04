Katy Perry Sings 'Part of Me' & 'Roar' at 'One Love Manchester' (Videos)

Katy Perry brought love and light to her performances at the One Love Manchester benefit concert held at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday (June 4) in Manchester, England.

The 32-year-old entertainer sang her hits “Part of Me” and “Roar.”

“I’m so honored and humbled to be here tonight to share and spread love,” Katy told the crowd. “Thank you Ariana [Grande] so much for your incredible courage and your strength.”

