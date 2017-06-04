Kendall Jenner Talks About Caitlyn's 'Insane' Memoir in New 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Clip

Kendall Jenner opens up about her thoughts on Caitlyn‘s tell-all memoir on tonight’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The 21-year-old model sits down with mom Kris in this newly-released clip from the episode.

“I spoke to Kim [Kardashian] about dad’s book and I heard about all the stuff she was saying in it and how a lot of it’s really not true,” Kendall says. “The weird part is, I don’t think it’s purposeful lying, I think she really just thinks that’s what happened.”

She adds, “And then she goes around dissing the Kardashians, but those are the kids you raised. If you have a problem with them, you raised them! That makes no sense to me that she would go around bashing us for no reason. It’s insane mom. That’s insane!”

Watch Kendall in the new KUWTK clip below.

In case you missed it, Kim recently said there’s pretty much a zero percent chance Kris and Caitlyn will ever talk again.



