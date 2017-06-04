Top Stories
'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Ariana Grande Sings 'My Everything' with Children's Choir at One Love Manchester (Video)

Ariana Grande Sings 'My Everything' with Children's Choir at One Love Manchester (Video)

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Sun, 04 June 2017 at 11:37 pm

Kendall Jenner Wears Fanny Pack To Church In NYC

Kendall Jenner Wears Fanny Pack To Church In NYC

Kendall Jenner is fully commited to the fanny pack!

The 21-year-old model has been rocking the accessory a lot lately and doesn’t seem to be letting it go any time soon.

The day before, Kendall actually ditched the fanny pack for a cute purse as she attended the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in New Jersey.

Kendall is pictured here heading to Hillsong Church NYC with her pal Hailey Baldwin on Sunday (June 4) in New York City.

In case you missed it, see what Kendall had to say about Caitlyn Jenner‘s memoir on tonight’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Just Jared on Facebook
hailey baldwin kendall jenner head to church together 01
hailey baldwin kendall jenner head to church together 02
hailey baldwin kendall jenner head to church together 03
hailey baldwin kendall jenner head to church together 04
hailey baldwin kendall jenner head to church together 05

Credit: Jackson Lee; Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West may be designing a Calabasas high school's new jerseys - TMZ
  • The first few details of 13 Reasons Why season 2 have been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanessa Williams, 54, shows off her killer bikini bod - Wetpaint
  • T.J. Miller breaks his silence on leaving Silicon Valley - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sarah Palin is slamming Kathy Griffin - Gossip Cop