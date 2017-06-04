Top Stories
Kelsey Grammer Has Some Advice for Kathy Griffin (Video)

Sun, 04 June 2017 at 7:00 am

Kesha & Boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter Catch Flight Out of L.A.

Kesha and her boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter make their way into LAX Airport for a flight out of town on Thursday (June 1) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old entertainer is hard at work on new music and she recently was in the studio with one of her favorite bands, Eagles of Death Metal.

Earlier this week, Kesha took to Instagram to celebrate reaching two million followers on the social media app.

“thank you guys for getting me to 2 million followers!!!! ✨✨✨✨that’s a f–k ton of humans and i love all ya,” she wrote on her account.
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Brad Ashenfelter, Kesha

