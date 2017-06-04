'Kevin Can Wait': Erinn Hayes Responds to Leaving Show Ahead of Season Two

One day after CBS’ Kevin Can Wait signed on King Of Queens‘ Leah Remini as a series regular, Erinn Hayes has announced that she will not be coming back for season two.

“True, I’ve been let go from the show,” Erinn tweeted on Saturday (June 3). “Very sad, I had a great experience season 1. Thank you for all the support from our wonderful fans.”

Erinn played Kevin James‘ on-screen wife, Donna, in the sitcom.

In the season finale, Donna quit her job, leaving both herself and James without work – just as Leah‘s character was introduced – so it appears that the show is heading in a new creative direction.

Kevin Can Wait ranked as this past season’s No. 1 new comedy in total viewers. (via Deadline)

Don’t miss season two when it premieres on September 25 on CBS!