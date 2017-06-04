Kim Kardashian Slams Caitlyn Jenner's Memoir, Says She Has 'No Respect' for Caitlyn Anymore

Kim Kardashian is slamming Caitlyn Jenner after finally getting her hands on Caitlyn‘s memoir “The Secrets of My Life.”

During the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 36-year-old TV personality said she first attempted to stay neutral with in the feud between her mom Kris Jenner and former stepdad, but after reading the book she says she has “no respect” for Caitlyn anymore.

“She has her thoughts and you have your thoughts and that’s fine, but I do feel like there’s a way to tell your side of the story without being so negative,” Kim said to Kris. “Like, everything is always your fault … I just have no respect for her anymore. Someone that had this perspective, I wouldn’t even want around.”

In Caitlyn‘s memoir, she calls herself a “punching bag” throughout her marriage with Kris before claiming that Kris would “hoard” money from her – all claims that Kris said were untrue.

“My mom has been so fair to Cait and Cait has no decency towards her whatsoever,” Kim said during the episode. “I don’t think my mom has to try anymore. It’s time to move on.”