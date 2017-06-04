Top Stories
'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Ariana Grande Sings 'My Everything' with Children's Choir at One Love Manchester (Video)

Ariana Grande Sings 'My Everything' with Children's Choir at One Love Manchester (Video)

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Sun, 04 June 2017 at 10:33 pm

Kim Kardashian Slams Caitlyn Jenner's Memoir, Says She Has 'No Respect' for Caitlyn Anymore

Kim Kardashian Slams Caitlyn Jenner's Memoir, Says She Has 'No Respect' for Caitlyn Anymore

Kim Kardashian is slamming Caitlyn Jenner after finally getting her hands on Caitlyn‘s memoir “The Secrets of My Life.”

During the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 36-year-old TV personality said she first attempted to stay neutral with in the feud between her mom Kris Jenner and former stepdad, but after reading the book she says she has “no respect” for Caitlyn anymore.

“She has her thoughts and you have your thoughts and that’s fine, but I do feel like there’s a way to tell your side of the story without being so negative,” Kim said to Kris. “Like, everything is always your fault … I just have no respect for her anymore. Someone that had this perspective, I wouldn’t even want around.”

In Caitlyn‘s memoir, she calls herself a “punching bag” throughout her marriage with Kris before claiming that Kris would “hoard” money from her – all claims that Kris said were untrue.

“My mom has been so fair to Cait and Cait has no decency towards her whatsoever,” Kim said during the episode. “I don’t think my mom has to try anymore. It’s time to move on.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Caitlyn Jenner, Kim Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West may be designing a Calabasas high school's new jerseys - TMZ
  • The first few details of 13 Reasons Why season 2 have been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanessa Williams, 54, shows off her killer bikini bod - Wetpaint
  • T.J. Miller breaks his silence on leaving Silicon Valley - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sarah Palin is slamming Kathy Griffin - Gossip Cop