Lindsay Lohan is Having 'Herbie: Fully Loaded' Flashbacks

Remember Lindsay Lohan‘s movie Herbie: Fully Loaded?! What a classic.

The 30-year-old actress recently had flashbacks to filming the 2005 Disney flick about an aspiring NASCAR driver while attending the Monaco Grand Prix.

“#montecarlo #grandprix #ferrari #F1 reminds me of filming Herbie Fully Loaded! 😍,” LiLo captioned an Instagram video from the event, which you can watch below.

Pictured: Lindsay is all smiles while arriving at the Dorchester Hotel on Saturday evening (June 3) in London, England.