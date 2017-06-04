Top Stories
'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Sun, 04 June 2017 at 3:58 pm

Little Mix Perform 'Wings' at One Love Manchester Benefit Concert (Video)

Little Mix stunned in matching black and white outfits at the One Love Manchester benefit concert tonight (June 4) in Manchester, England.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson hit the stage to perform their hit song “Wings” for the crowd.

During their performance, Little Mix waved their arms in the air, and the crowd did too, just like wings.

Little Mix joined Ariana Grande, and so many more artists on the stage for the event.
