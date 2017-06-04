Miley Cyrus Belts Out 'Inspired' at 'One Love Manchester' (Video)

Miley Cyrus got emotional during her performance at the One Love Manchester benefit concert held at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday (June 4) in Manchester, England.

The 24-year-old entertainer belted out her newest song “Inspired,” which is a track about her dad Billy Ray.

At one point, Miley got choked up while singing to the crowd.

In case you missed it, she also sang “Happy” with her pal Pharrell Williams.

Watch Miley sing “Inspired” at One Love Manchester below.