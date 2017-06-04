Milo Ventimiglia Drops a 'Gilmore Girls' Spoiler You Need to Hear

Milo Ventimiglia flashes a peace sign while heading to The Palm restaurant for lunch on Friday (June 2) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 39-year-old This Is Us actor is back in town after a trip to London for a panel discussion at the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest.

At the panel, Milo was asked to spill a Gilmore Girls spoiler, specifically if his character Jess is the father of Rory Gilmore’s unborn child. In the finale of A Year in the Life, Alexis Bledel‘s character revealed she is pregnant, but we don’t know who the father is yet.

“Just so you know, it’s not Jess’ kid,” Milo said (Via Movie Pilot).

Hopefully Gilmore Girls gets another season so this question can be answered!