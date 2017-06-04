Mumford & Sons Kicks Off 'One Love Manchester' with 'Timshel' (Video)

Mumford and Sons opened up the show as a surprise guest at the One Love Manchester benefit concert held at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday (June 4) in Manchester, England.

The group, led by lead singer Marcus Mumford, sang their song “Timshel” as a poignant kick-off to the charity concert.

“But you are not alone in this. And you are not alone in this. As brothers we will stand and we’ll hold your hand. Hold your hand,” the band appropriately sings in the song.

Make sure to check out the live stream video to tune in right now and take a peek at the reported set list for the concert.