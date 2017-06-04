Top Stories
'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Sun, 04 June 2017 at 2:37 pm

Mumford & Sons Kicks Off 'One Love Manchester' with 'Timshel' (Video)

Mumford & Sons Kicks Off 'One Love Manchester' with 'Timshel' (Video)

Mumford and Sons opened up the show as a surprise guest at the One Love Manchester benefit concert held at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday (June 4) in Manchester, England.

The group, led by lead singer Marcus Mumford, sang their song “Timshel” as a poignant kick-off to the charity concert.

“But you are not alone in this. And you are not alone in this. As brothers we will stand and we’ll hold your hand. Hold your hand,” the band appropriately sings in the song.

Make sure to check out the live stream video to tune in right now and take a peek at the reported set list for the concert.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Marcus Mumford, Mumford and Sons, One Love Manchester Benefit

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West may be designing a Calabasas high school's new jerseys - TMZ
  • The first few details of 13 Reasons Why season 2 have been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanessa Williams, 54, shows off her killer bikini bod - Wetpaint
  • T.J. Miller breaks his silence on leaving Silicon Valley - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sarah Palin is slamming Kathy Griffin - Gossip Cop