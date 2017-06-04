Niall Horan Sings 'Slow Hands' at 'One Love Manchester' (Video)

Niall Horan hits the stage for his performance at the One Love Manchester benefit concert held at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday (June 4) in Manchester, England.

The 23-year-old former One Direction singer kicked off his two-song set with “Slow Hands” before dedicating “This Town” to the people of Manchester.

“Seeing you guys coming together was a sight to behold, we love you, we are with you, the whole world is watching,” he told the crowd.

