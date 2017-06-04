Top Stories
Kelsey Grammer Has Some Advice for Kathy Griffin (Video)

Sun, 04 June 2017 at 6:00 am

Olivia Culpo & Danny Amendola Couple Up for a Good Cause

Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola hold hands while hitting the field for the 2017 Best Buddies Challenge charity event on Friday (June 2) at Harvard University Stadium in Boston, Mass.

The event was hosted by Danny‘s New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady to help end the social, physical and economic isolation of the 200 million people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

Olivia and Danny were both in town the day before as well to make some appearances.

Olivia helped essie celebrate National Nail Polish Day with a cake and a manicure while Danny celebrated the opening of Life Time Athletic’s Chestnut Hill location.

15+ pictures inside of the hot couple making appearances around Boston…

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss; Photos: BackGrid USA, Getty
Danny Amendola, Olivia Culpo

Getty
