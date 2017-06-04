'One Love Manchester' Benefit Concert - Full Set List Here!

The One Love Manchester concert has begun and a reported set list is making the rounds on social media.

According to the song list, Ariana Grande will be singing throughout the entire show, including her hits like “Break Free,” “My Everything,” and “Side to Side.”

She’ll reportedly end the concert with a cover of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

Katy Perry will sing “Part of Me” and “Roar,” while Miley Cyrus will belt out “Inspired” and a cover of “Don’t Dream It’s Over” with Ari.

Justin Bieber‘s songs are TBD right now, but stay tuned to JustJared.com for all the videos.

In case you missed it, you can watch the live stream video right now.

Click inside to see the reported set list for One Love Manchester…

Marcus Mumford – “Timshel”

Take That – “Shine, “Giants,” and “Rule the World”

Robbie Williams – “Strong” and “Angels”

Pharrell Williams – “Get Lucky” and “Happy”

Miley Cyrus – “Inspired”

Niall Horan – “Slow Hands” and “This Town”

Ariana Grande – “Be Alright” and Break Free”

Little Mix – “Wings”

Ariana Grande – “Thinking About You”

Ariana Grande & Victoria Monet – “Better Days”

Ariana Grande & Black-Eyed Peas – “Where is the Love?”

Imogen Heap – “Hide and Seek”

Tony Walsh – “This is Manchester Poem”

Ariana Grande – “My Everything”

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller – “The Way”

Mac Miller – “Dang!”

Ariana Grande & Miley Cyrus – “Don’t Dream It’s Over”

Ariana Grande – “Side to Side”

Katy Perry – “Part of Me” and “Roar”

Justin Bieber – TBD

Ariana Grande – “Love Me Harder”

Coldplay – “Fix You,” “Viva La Vida” and “Something Just Like This”

Ariana Grande – “One Last Time” and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”