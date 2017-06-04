Top Stories
'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Sun, 04 June 2017 at 2:22 pm

One Love Manchester Concert Draws Fans From Around the World (Photos)

Ariana Grande‘s One Love Manchester benefit concert just kicked off and there are fans from all around the world in the crowd!

The fans lined up early for a place inside the Emirates Old Trafford stadium and photos of the crowd show the diverse fans in attendance.

FULL LINEUP: See all of the performers set to hit the stage!

Proceeds from tickets, which sold out in minutes, will go toward the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund” set up by the Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross. Make sure to donate now if you’re able to by going to RedCross.org.uk/Manchester.

WATCH LIVE STREAM: The concert is airing live online right now!
Photos: Getty
One Love Manchester Benefit

