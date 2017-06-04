Pharrell Williams Sings 'Happy' Alongside Miley Cyrus (Video)

Pharrell Williams brought two of his most famous hits to the One Love Manchester benefit concert held at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday (June 4) in Manchester, England.

The 44-year-old performer sang “Get Lucky” before he was joined on stage by Miley Cyrus for a duet of his hit track “Happy.”

“Because I’m happy / Clap along if you feel like a room without a roof / Because I’m happy /Clap along if you feel like happiness is the truth,” are some of the uplifting lyrics.

