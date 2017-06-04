Pharrell Williams Sings 'Happy' Alongside Miley Cyrus (Video)

Top Stories
Sun, 04 June 2017 at 3:30 pm

Pharrell Williams brought two of his most famous hits to the One Love Manchester benefit concert held at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday (June 4) in Manchester, England.

The 44-year-old performer sang “Get Lucky” before he was joined on stage by Miley Cyrus for a duet of his hit track “Happy.”

“Because I’m happy / Clap along if you feel like a room without a roof / Because I’m happy /Clap along if you feel like happiness is the truth,” are some of the uplifting lyrics.

Watch Pharrell and Miley sing “Happy” together below.


Pharrell Williams & Miley Cyrus Sings “Happy” at One Love Manchester
Photos: Getty
