Piers Morgan Apologizes to Ariana Grande for 'Misjudging' Her After Manchester Bombing

Piers Morgan is apologizing to Ariana Grande after he criticized her for leaving the United Kingdom immediately after the bombing at her Manchester concert last month.

The 52-year-old TV journalist took to Twitter during the 23-year-old pop star’s One Love Manchester benefit concert to send his apologies for judging her.

“I misjudged you, @ArianaGrande & I apologize,” Piers tweeted along with a picture of Ariana performing with the children’s choir during the benefit show. “You’re an admirable young woman & this is a magnificent night. Respect. #OneLoveManchester.”

Ari‘s benefit concert has already raised over $12 million for the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.”