Prince Harry Looks Impressed at Martial Arts Match in Singapore

Prince Harry took in a martial arts match on the first day of his visit to Singapore.

The 32-year-old royal watched in awe as competitors took the mat at Jamiyah Singapore on Sunday (June 4).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Prince Harry

Harry then talked to Muslim youth ambassadors and took part in an iftar, the breaking of the fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

The week before, he met up with former President Barack Obama at Kensington Palace in London, England.

15+ pictures inside of Prince Harry on the first day of his Singapore visit…