Top Stories
Kelsey Grammer Has Some Advice for Kathy Griffin (Video)

Kelsey Grammer Has Some Advice for Kathy Griffin (Video)

Sun, 04 June 2017 at 9:24 am

Prince Harry Looks Impressed at Martial Arts Match in Singapore

Prince Harry Looks Impressed at Martial Arts Match in Singapore

Prince Harry took in a martial arts match on the first day of his visit to Singapore.

The 32-year-old royal watched in awe as competitors took the mat at Jamiyah Singapore on Sunday (June 4).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Prince Harry

Harry then talked to Muslim youth ambassadors and took part in an iftar, the breaking of the fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

The week before, he met up with former President Barack Obama at Kensington Palace in London, England.

15+ pictures inside of Prince Harry on the first day of his Singapore visit…
Just Jared on Facebook
prince harry singapore martial arts match 01
prince harry singapore martial arts match 02
prince harry singapore martial arts match 03
prince harry singapore martial arts match 04
prince harry singapore martial arts match 05
prince harry singapore martial arts match 06
prince harry singapore martial arts match 07
prince harry singapore martial arts match 08
prince harry singapore martial arts match 09
prince harry singapore martial arts match 10
prince harry singapore martial arts match 11
prince harry singapore martial arts match 12
prince harry singapore martial arts match 13
prince harry singapore martial arts match 14
prince harry singapore martial arts match 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Prince Harry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West may be designing a Calabasas high school's new jerseys - TMZ
  • The first few details of 13 Reasons Why season 2 have been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanessa Williams, 54, shows off her killer bikini bod - Wetpaint
  • T.J. Miller breaks his silence on leaving Silicon Valley - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sarah Palin is slamming Kathy Griffin - Gossip Cop