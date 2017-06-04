Top Stories
Sun, 04 June 2017 at 1:58 pm

Reese Witherspoon Shares Cute Pic of Tennessee Playing T-Ball

Reese Witherspoon Shares Cute Pic of Tennessee Playing T-Ball

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth‘s son Tenneesee is getting so big!

The 41-year-old actress recently shared a sweet Instagram photo of the four-year-old at his t-ball game – and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see all day.

“That t-ball life ⚾️😍#champion,” Reese captioned the pic of him with his helmet on through the fence, which you can see below.

Pictured: Reese and Jim grab a bite to eat at Saltair restaurant before shopping at Bassike on Saturday afternoon (June 3) in Venice, Calif.

That t-ball life ⚾️😍#champion

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

