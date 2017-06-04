Robbie Williams Performs 'Angels' in Manchester, Crowd Sings Along with Him (Video)

Robbie Williams provided a chill-inducing moment during his performance of “Angels” at the One Love Manchester benefit concert held at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday (June 4) in Manchester, England.

The 43-year-old British star kicked off his set with the song “Stronger,” which featured some new lyrics to honor the people of Manchester.

Robbie then sang his hit song “Angels” and the entire crowd sang along with him. If you don’t get chills from watching the video, we’re not sure you’re actually paying attention to the clip!

