'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Sun, 04 June 2017 at 4:03 pm

Scooter Braun Gives Inspiring Speech at 'One Love Manchester' (Video)

Scooter Braun takes to the stage to give an inspiring speech at the One Love Manchester benefit concert held at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday (June 4) in Manchester, England.

Ariana Grande‘s manager introduced her performance and talked about putting the concert together in just a week.

“It is my pleasure to welcome my friend, who two years ago today, June 4th 2015, did her first ever show in Manchester,” Scooter said. “And just a week ago she called me and I said ‘Ariana it’s okay.’ And she said, ‘Scooter if we do nothing, I can’t live with that. We must do something.’”

“So to one of the bravest people I know, you welcomed her two years ago. I’m glad that she can now return that love. Ladies and gentleman, Ariana Grande!” he concluded.
Getty
