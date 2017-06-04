Scott Disick Spends Time with His Kids After Returning Home From Partying in Europe

Scott Disick is back with his family after his week of partying in Europe.

The 34-year-old TV personality was spotted grabbing lunch with his kids – Mason, 7, and Penelope, 4 – on Saturday (June 3) in Calabasas, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Scott Disick

For the past few days, Scott was partying all over Cannes and parts of Europe where he was spotted getting cozy and handsy with several different women including Bella Thorne.

Last weekend it was reported that Scott‘s ex Kourtney Kardashian didn’t want him seeing the kids, but it looks like she’s had a change of heart.