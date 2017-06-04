Selena Gomez Is Grabbing Our 'Attention' in Fun New Video
Selena Gomez dresses casually while walking through Times Square on Sunday (June 4) in New York City.
The 24-year-old singer and actress was making her way to attend church at Hillsong Church NYC with a group of friends.
The night before, Selena posted some fun videos on her Instagram Stories page. In a couple of videos, she danced and lip synced along with her new single “Bad Liar.” In other videos, her and a couple of her friends tried balancing peacock feathers on their noses while listening to Charlie Puth‘s latest song “Attention.”
