Sun, 04 June 2017 at 7:26 pm

Selena Gomez Is Grabbing Our 'Attention' in Fun New Video

Selena Gomez dresses casually while walking through Times Square on Sunday (June 4) in New York City.

The 24-year-old singer and actress was making her way to attend church at Hillsong Church NYC with a group of friends.

The night before, Selena posted some fun videos on her Instagram Stories page. In a couple of videos, she danced and lip synced along with her new single “Bad Liar.” In other videos, her and a couple of her friends tried balancing peacock feathers on their noses while listening to Charlie Puth‘s latest song “Attention.”

Click inside to watch Selena balance the feather…
Credit: JosiahW; Photos: BackGrid USA
