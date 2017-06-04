Shia LaBeouf Runs Into the Gym for His Workout

Shia LaBeouf makes a run for it as he heads into the gym to work on his fitness on Thursday (June 1) in Van Nuys, Calif.

It looks like the 30-year-old actor was going to do a workout using his jump rope. He wore a green t-shirt and gray cut-off sweatpants.

Shia is currently in the midst of a lawsuit with the bartender who he got into a fight with back in April. He is being sued for defamation and the bartender is asking for $5 million.