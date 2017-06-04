Top Stories
'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Sun, 04 June 2017 at 1:39 pm

Sterling Beaumon Celebrates 22nd Birthday with Ariel Winter & More Friends (Exclusive Photos)

Sterling Beaumon wraps his arm around longtime friend Ariel Winter while celebrating his birthday at The Peppermint Club on Friday night (June 2) in West Hollywood, Calif.

They were joined by Ariel‘s boyfriend Levi Meaden, who Sterling worked with on the fourth and final season of The Killing.

“Happy birthday to one of my oldest and best friends @sterlingbeau! Thank you for always being an incredible friend, and sometimes pain in your SW’s asses. We love ya!” Ariel wrote on Instagram.

We have the exclusive photos from the party of Sterling with his other celeb friends like Ravenswood‘s Luke Benward, The FostersNoah Centineo and Madison Pettis, and Jessie‘s Chris Galya.

Sterling was also joined at the party by his girlfriend Niki Koss, who is currently starring on the new Freeform series Famous in Love. Go binge watch the full first season now!

10+ pictures inside from Sterling Beaumon‘s birthday bash…
Photos: Ryan Orange
