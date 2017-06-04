Top Stories
'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Sun, 04 June 2017 at 2:55 pm

Take That Sings Three Songs at 'One Love Manchester' (Videos)

Take That Sings Three Songs at 'One Love Manchester' (Videos)

Take That hits the stage together at the One Love Manchester benefit concert held at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday (June 4) in Manchester, England.

The guys – Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen – performed their hits “Shine,” “Giants,” and “Rule the World” in support of Ariana Grande and the victims of the horrific attack.

Proceeds from tickets will go toward the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.”

In case you missed it, check out the full lineup of performers and the rumored set list of songs here.

Watch Take That‘s first performance below.


Take That “Shine” at One Love Manchester
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Gary Barlow, howard donald, mark owen, One Love Manchester Benefit, Take That

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West may be designing a Calabasas high school's new jerseys - TMZ
  • The first few details of 13 Reasons Why season 2 have been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanessa Williams, 54, shows off her killer bikini bod - Wetpaint
  • T.J. Miller breaks his silence on leaving Silicon Valley - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sarah Palin is slamming Kathy Griffin - Gossip Cop