Take That Sings Three Songs at 'One Love Manchester' (Videos)

Take That hits the stage together at the One Love Manchester benefit concert held at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday (June 4) in Manchester, England.

The guys – Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen – performed their hits “Shine,” “Giants,” and “Rule the World” in support of Ariana Grande and the victims of the horrific attack.

Proceeds from tickets will go toward the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.”

In case you missed it, check out the full lineup of performers and the rumored set list of songs here.

Watch Take That‘s first performance below.



Take That “Shine” at One Love Manchester