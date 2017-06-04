Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Pictured Together in Nashville

Taylor Swift and her new beau Joe Alwyn have been spotted out together!

The 27-year-old singer and the 26-year-old actor looked smitten over each other while enjoying some coffee on a balcony on Saturday (June 3) in Nashville, Tenn.

Taylor looked effortlessly chic in a loose-fitting fuchsia dress, while Joe kept it casual in a t-shirt and jeans.

They shared lots of laughs while Taylor pointed out some areas of her childhood home.

Taylor has reportedly been keeping her new relationship as private as possible. The two been spending time together in his native England as well.

Taylor has reportedly introduced Joe to some of her closest friends, including Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, according to E! News.

“The only people this has been a secret to is the media because all of us – Taylor and Joe‘s closest friends and their families – were aware they have been together for several months and have known each other for a long time,” a source told the outlet.

