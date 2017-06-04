Top Stories
Sun, 04 June 2017 at 6:59 pm

The Black Eyed Peas Perform at the UEFA Champions League Soccer Final Without Fergie

The Black Eyed Peas hit the stage to perform during the opening ceremony of the UEFA Champions League Final on Saturday night (June 3) at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

The guys – will.i.am, apl.de.ap, and Taboo – took over the field as they and a team of dancers rocked out during the opening ceremony at the soccer final between Real Madrid and Juventus.

Noticeably missing from the group was Fergie after will.i.am said earlier this week that she is taking a break from the group to focus on her upcoming new solo album.

The following day, the Black Eyed Peas hit the stage alongside Ariana Grande to perform their hit song “Where is the Love?” at the One Love Manchester benefit concert.

