Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit - Full Performers Lineup!

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Sun, 04 June 2017 at 12:00 pm

Watch 'One Love Manchester' Benefit Concert Live Stream Online (Video)

The One Love Manchester benefit concert is about the kick off in England soon, and you can live stream it right here.

Ariana Grande called on some of her friends – including Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, and Katy Perry – to perform at at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground to help raise money for the victims and their families of the horrific bombing at her concert a few weeks ago.

In case you missed it, check out the full lineup of performers.

Proceeds from tickets will go toward the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.”

The show will be airing on a number of different platforms, but you can watch the live stream video via Ariana‘s YouTube page below:


One Love Manchester Live Stream Video
