Top Stories
Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit - Full Performers Lineup!

Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit - Full Performers Lineup!

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Sun, 04 June 2017 at 11:24 am

'Wonder Woman' Soars With Massive $100.5 Million Debut

'Wonder Woman' Soars With Massive $100.5 Million Debut

Gal Gadot‘s new film Wonder Woman topped this weekend’s box office with a whopping $100.5 million gross!

According to THR, the Patty Jenkins-helmed superhero movie marks the biggest opening for any female director ever.

Coming in at No. 2 was the animated film Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie – starring the voices of Ed Helms, Jordan Peele, and Nick Kroll – earning an estimated $23.5 million.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, starring Johnny Depp, Brenton Thwaites, Javier Bardem, Kaya Scodelario, and Orlando Bloom, took the third spot with an additional $21.6 million, for a domestic total of $114.6 million so far.

Rounding out the top five were Guardians of the Galaxy Vo. 2 and Baywatch, grossing $9.7 million and $8.5 million, respectively.

WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend??

web surveys
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Box Office, Movies, Wonder Woman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West may be designing a Calabasas high school's new jerseys - TMZ
  • The first few details of 13 Reasons Why season 2 have been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanessa Williams, 54, shows off her killer bikini bod - Wetpaint
  • T.J. Miller breaks his silence on leaving Silicon Valley - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sarah Palin is slamming Kathy Griffin - Gossip Cop