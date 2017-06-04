'Wonder Woman' Soars With Massive $100.5 Million Debut

Gal Gadot‘s new film Wonder Woman topped this weekend’s box office with a whopping $100.5 million gross!

According to THR, the Patty Jenkins-helmed superhero movie marks the biggest opening for any female director ever.

Coming in at No. 2 was the animated film Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie – starring the voices of Ed Helms, Jordan Peele, and Nick Kroll – earning an estimated $23.5 million.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, starring Johnny Depp, Brenton Thwaites, Javier Bardem, Kaya Scodelario, and Orlando Bloom, took the third spot with an additional $21.6 million, for a domestic total of $114.6 million so far.

Rounding out the top five were Guardians of the Galaxy Vo. 2 and Baywatch, grossing $9.7 million and $8.5 million, respectively.

WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend??