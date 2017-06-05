Top Stories
Mon, 05 June 2017 at 4:00 am

Adriana Lima Enjoys a Day of Pampering in Miami

Adriana Lima Enjoys a Day of Pampering in Miami

Adriana Lima is all smiles as she braves the rain on Saturday afternoon (June 3) in Miami, Florida.

The 35-year-old model looked cute in a pair of chic glasses as she spent the afternoon getting a mani pedi at a nearby nail salon.

The following night, Adriana hopped on a late night flight to New York City – and shared a video from plane of the gorgeous NYC lights below her.

Check out the stunning video below!

✨💫💎 FROM ABOVE ALL I SEE IS DIAMONDS 💎✨💫NYC I ❤️YOU 💎✨💫

A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Adriana Lima

