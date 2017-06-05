Mon, 05 June 2017 at 4:00 am
Adriana Lima Enjoys a Day of Pampering in Miami
Adriana Lima is all smiles as she braves the rain on Saturday afternoon (June 3) in Miami, Florida.
The 35-year-old model looked cute in a pair of chic glasses as she spent the afternoon getting a mani pedi at a nearby nail salon.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adriana Lima
The following night, Adriana hopped on a late night flight to New York City – and shared a video from plane of the gorgeous NYC lights below her.
Check out the stunning video below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline Posted to: Adriana Lima
Sponsored Links by ZergNet